House pushes to vote on funding for coronavirus response next week, Pelosi says

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead of a House vote on a war powers resolution and amid the stalemate surrounding the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, as she addresses her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that the chamber would vote on a response package to the coronavirus sometime in the coming week.

"The American people expect a well-coordinated, fully-funded response that appropriately addresses this public health crisis," Pelosi, one of the nation's top Democrats, tweeted.

"Congress is taking steps to ensure the government has access to the resources needed to combat this deadly virus & keep Americans safe. House appropriators are working hard on a funding package which we hope to vote on next week," she added.

The House Speaker's post comes shortly after Washington state confirmed the first death in the U.S. from the virus and after Oregon reported on Friday its first case of the virus.

The tweets also followed a press conference hosted by President Donald Trump, in which he and Vice President Mike Pence announced an expansion of travel restrictions against Iran and the new recommendation that Americans refrain from visiting regions of Italy and South Korea impacted by the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, known formally as COVID-19, has worldwide and infected more than 80,000. It originated in Wuhan, China and has spread to countries around the world with a notable presence in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

