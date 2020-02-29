Tech company Sparta Science combats NFL injuries with machine learning

One of Sparta Science's test include a jumping exercise which allows the company to identify soft tissue problems usually blamed for hamstring injures in sports.

In a data-driven world, technology companies are playing a vital role for the National Football League especially at the Scouting Combine.

One of those companies, Sparta Science, will finish its fourth year collecting data from players for the medical assessment segment of testing at the NFL's top pre-draft event in Indianapolis.

The company, founded by Dr. Phil Wagner, uses equipment and software to test a player's movement, which assists in identifying areas of muscle overload. But most importantly, the data also has the capability of predicting future injury risks.

"It speaks the new era we're in right now," Wagner told CNBC in an interview. "You get a granular device and then leverage artificial intelligence – machine learning – to store and make sense of as much as you can stuff in the cloud."

Wagner, who developed Sparta's software in 2015 after graduating from the University of Southern California's medical school, said the software helps the NFL even more today as player positions are more "specialized." He added there was no better sporting event than the NFL Combine to "better showcase for a vital sign of movement."

"Movement is the most important thing we do because it either causes every [injury] we have, whether it's a hamstring or ACL or even diabetes, or it's a result of things you have," Wagner said. "Any time you have good data and more of it, you're able to start identifying where the [injury] trends are."

Before their on-field drills, players go through functional movement screening with Sparta, which takes about 90 seconds, according to Wagner. Participants will do three exercises on a force plate, and the data is then stored in Sparta's cloud.

The tests include:

Balance, where players are blindfolded, stand on one foot (20 seconds per side), and Sparta collects data that helps identify foot and knee issues.

The plank segment of testing requires players to hold two positions where info is stored that focuses on preventing and identifying lower back and groin problems.

Wagner said players also jump four to six times, and it's measured on the force plate to determine "soft tissue injuries, hamstring being the most common." Teams are made aware of force production during each phase of a jump, along with the injury predictions as compared to the broader Sparta data set of over 1,000,000 scans.

The information is then stored and made available for every NFL team to assist in draft decisions.