Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets voters during a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019.

Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential primary race, a senior campaign aide told CNBC.



He is flying to South Bend, Indiana to make the announcement, where he served as mayor for two terms.

The Indiana Democrat waged an unlikely campaign that saw a little-known mayor overpower governors and U.S. senators in the race for the party nomination.

Along the way, Buttigieg assembled a substantial war chest and a vast national operation. He was the first openly gay major presidential contender. He scored a narrow delegate edge over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses and finished a strong second place in New Hampshire's primary.

But the one-time candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee ultimately failed to sustain his campaign's momentum, and ran into difficulty attracting the support of black and other minority voters. This became clear in the Nevada caucuses, where he finished a distant third place, and South Carolina.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.