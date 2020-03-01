A full analysis of the market turmoil: What Wall Street pros are watching before jumping back in

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The stock market has rushed with historic speed to an extreme place. This means, among plenty else, that the tape is becoming stressed and stretched in a way that tends to precede the kind of reflex rally that is sudden, powerful and probably untrustworthy. The damage toll from the 12% collapse in seven trading days is a litany of rarities. On the highest weekly volume in nearly a decade, the selling became indiscriminate and generated oversold readings for the record books. Fewer than 20 stocks in the S&P 500 are still above their 50-day average price. The broad Dow Jones Composite index went from a 52-week high to 52-week low in ten trading days, fastest on record dating to the 1930s, says technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky of Bay Crest Partners.

The McClellan Oscillator gauge of declining versus advancing volume had two of its 20 most negative daily tallies of the past two decades last week. The majority of these extremes were seen near in time to some kind of significant trading low (in 2018, early 2016 and 2011, say) — except the ones that flashed in the midst of a long-running bear market (2001 and 2008-2009). This means the coronavirus-spread panic opened a trap door under the market and almost everything fell through.

We're now in the investing equivalent of assessing various hurricane models. The storm has devastated the outlying and coastal areas – the final 12% upside of a bull market that has delivered a 12.5% annualized return for the past decade. The more populated regions are now threatened. Most of the meteorological models say storms like this don't last much longer at full strength before spinning out to sea. The forward returns from similarly equity washouts have been better than average market performance over ensuing months and out to a year. But the exceptions to this comforting pattern are scary, and to many, the smart move seems to be to prepare for the worst. "There has been enough near-term downside exhaustion to suggest a reflex rally should occur," says Krinsky. "How far and how long that lasts, however, is going to need to be monitored on a day to day basis."