CDC says US coronavirus cases jump to 91

Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday there are currently 91 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, up from just over 60 cases a day ago.

At least 48 of those cases are repatriates from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to an update on the agency's website. The CDC is now adding "presumptive" positive cases to its daily tally. Those are patients who have tested positive at a state or local lab but haven't been confirmed by the CDC.

At least 17 cases — 12 confirmed and 5 presumptive positive — are travel-related infections. Twenty-six cases — 4 confirmed and 22 presumptive positive— are from human-to-human interaction, according to the CDC. .

The update comes after the World Health Organization said the number of new coronavirus cases outside China was almost 9 times higher than that inside the country over the last 24 hours. Outside China, the total number of cases now tops 8,739 across 61 countries, including 127 deaths, according to WHO. About 81% of cases outside China are from four countries.

Over the weekend, the U.S. reported its first two deaths related to the virus — two men from Washington state.

New York officials also confirmed the state's first coronavirus case, a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her Manhattan home.