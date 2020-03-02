Dow futures rise about 150 points in early trading, extending Monday's huge comeback rally

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stock market futures rose in early trading following Monday's roaring comeback rally that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its biggest percentage gain since March 2009 and largest ever point surge.

Dow futures jumped about 150 points. S&P 500 futures added 0.5%. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.6%.

Futures rose on expectations of big central bank stimulus over the coming days to boost the economy and markets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead an emergency call of the G-7 on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, CNBC's Steve Liesman reported. This will be a "coordinating call" for the financial and economic response to the coronavirus, a source familiar told CNBC. A group statement will be sent after the call.

Monday saw U.S. stocks snap a losing streak that had gone on for over a week. Some investors are skeptical that the rally has legs without a significant central bank response. Even if that comes to fruition, investors have their doubts the market has seen the end of its tumultuous trading of the last six days.

Jeff Mills, the chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust, said on "Power Lunch" that he was not advising clients to buy back into the market and that Monday's rally was just a "technical snapback."

"I think the spectrum of outcomes is so wide here that one trading day is not going to resolve all of our issues, so we're telling our clients just to sit tight for now," Mills said.

The U.S. stock marked saw a historic bounce back on Monday, with the Dow gaining nearly 1,300 points. The Dow finished up 5.1% on the the day, while the S&P 500 gained 4.6%.