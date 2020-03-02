ECB says it 'stands ready' to act amid coronavirus uncertainty

The European Central Bank (ECB) has become the latest to hint at monetary policy action in a bid to mitigate the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

"We remain vigilant and will closely monitor all incoming data. Our forward guidance steers the orientation of our monetary policy," ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said at a speech in London on Monday.

"In any case, the Governing Council stands ready to adjust all its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner."

The statement comes after a series of comments from central bank bosses around the world indicating that a coordinated global monetary response to the epidemic is a possibility.

Stock markets across major economies are coming off their worst week of losses since the financial crisis, as fears of a global recession were intensified by the rapid spread of the virus outside of China.

Beijing has already cut its benchmark lending rates in a bid to weather the storm, with the People's Bank of China reducing the one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05% and its five-year rate from 4.8% to 4.75%.