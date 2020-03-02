Hillary Clinton must testify in email case, judge rules

Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State, speaks during a visit to Swansea University on November 15, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

Yup, her emails.

A federal judge Monday ordered Hillary Clinton to testify at a deposition for a lawsuit related to her use of a private email computer for official business while working as secretary of State in the Obama administration.

The order to answer questions from lawyers for the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch pours yet more fuel on the longstanding fire of controversy over Clinton's private server.

That controversy arguably dealt her Democratic candidacy for the White House in 2016 a fatal blow, and helped elect Donald Trump president.

"It is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton," Judge Royce Lamberth said in his order issued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where Judicial Watch is suing the State Department over its handling of searches for Clinton's emails.

"As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton's state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business," Lamberth wrote.

Lamberth's order on Monday limits questioning of Clinton to "her reasons for using a private server and her understanding of State's records management obligations."

The judge barred Judicial Watch's lawyers from questioning Clinton and her former chief of staff at State, Cheryl Mills, about the preparation of talking points for then-United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice's Sept. 16, 2012, media appearances about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya.

No date has yet been scheduled for Clinton's deposition.

Clinton's lawyer, David Kendall, declined to comment.