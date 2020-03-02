A comedian changed his name to 'Hugo Boss' to protest against the company

What's in a name? For British comedian Joe Lycett, it's a form of protest.
Lycett has officially changed his name to "Hugo Boss" as a way of objecting to the company's trademark strategy. He accused the German fashion label of targeting small businesses that use similar names such as "Boss."
"So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding," he wrote on Twitter Sunday.
"It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss," Lycett added.
Hugo Boss had not responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of publication.
Welsh beer company Boss Brewing applied to trademark its name in 2019 but ended up in a £10,000 legal battle with Hugo Boss, which tried to stop it using the moniker. The brewer agreed to change the names of two of its beers, Boss Black and Boss Boss, to Boss Brewing Black and Boss Bossy respectively, according to a report on website WalesOnline.
Lycett is promoting the second season of his consumer-rights TV show, "Joe Lycett's Got Your Back." The first season saw him set up a "restaurant" in a skip in an effort to encourage delivery app Uber Eats to review its food safety processes.
Brits can change their names by making what is known as a deed poll — a statement signed by witnesses that the person can use as proof of their new name. They can put their new name on public record by applying to the Royal Courts of Justice and paying £36 ($45.93).
Hugo Boss posted better than expected fourth-quarter sales in January, reporting a turnover of 825 million euros ($915.51 million), but said the U.S. and Hong Kong were challenging markets.