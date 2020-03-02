A comedian changed his name to 'Hugo Boss' to protest against the company

What's in a name? For British comedian Joe Lycett, it's a form of protest.

Lycett has officially changed his name to "Hugo Boss" as a way of objecting to the company's trademark strategy. He accused the German fashion label of targeting small businesses that use similar names such as "Boss."

"So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding," he wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss," Lycett added.