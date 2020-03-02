Powell and Mnuchin will lead G-7 emergency call on the coronavirus Tuesday

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gestures as he talks with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Japan on June 8, 2019.

Global financial ministers and central bankers will hold a conference call on Tuesday to coordinate the financial and economic response to the coronavirus.

The teleconference call will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday at 7 a.m ET, CNBC's Steve Liesman reported. Representatives of the Group of Seven industrialized nations will attend the call.

It will be a "coordinating call" for the financial and economic response to virus, according to a source.

A communique is scheduled for after the call, CNBC has learned.

Stocks rallied sharply on Monday on hopes that global central banks will take action soon to offset any impact from the deadly coronavirus, which has spread into the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest gain since March 2009, jumping 5.1%. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a record of 1.03%.

