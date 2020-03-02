Skip Navigation
Treasury yields rise as investors monitor coronavirus response

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • White House officials have attempted to calm market panic over the potential of the virus to trigger a global recession, as the U.S. reported its second death in Washington state and a first case in New York City.

U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday morning, with yields coming off record lows as investors monitor the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasurys

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.1436%, having sunk below 1.09% to fresh record lows earlier in the morning. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 1.7085%.

Senior White House officials have attempted to calm market panic over the potential of the virus to trigger a global recession, as the U.S. reported its second death in Washington state and a first case in New York City was confirmed.

After taking a historic hammering last week, stock markets around the world look to be attempting to rally on Monday, likely driven by hopes of a coordinated global monetary policy response to mitigate against the economic fallout from the outbreak.

The final IHS Markit U.S. manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) reading for February is due at 9:45 a.m. ET, before a host of ISM February manufacturing data at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Monday for $45 billion of 13-week bills and $39 billion of 26-week bills.