Uber acknowledges coronavirus poses material risk to its business

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan,. 22nd, 2020.

Uber on Monday acknowledged, for the first time, that the novel coronavirus poses a material risk to the company's business.

Early last month, as SARS-CoV-2 began to take a toll on human health and industry in China and beyond, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC that the company didn't anticipate the virus would impact its overall business.

During a Squawk Box interview on February 7, he said: "We're not seeing a significant effect on the business overall. Where we see an effect is in North Asia. For example, business in Hong Kong, airport business is down pretty significantly, from an overall standpoint with our portfolio it's not material in any way."