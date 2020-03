Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019.

Needham added Uber to its "conviction list" of stocks on Tuesday, as the firm predicts the ride-hailing company will bounce back from coronavirus-related travel declines better than the market expects.

Uber shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading from its previous close of $32.85.