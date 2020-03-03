CDC says US coronavirus cases jump by 17 in a day, topping at least 108

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. jumped by 17 over 24 hours, sickening 108 people and killing at least six, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

At least 48 of those cases are people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to an update on the agency's website. At least 22 cases are travel-related infections, while 11 are from human-to-human interaction, according to the CDC. U.S. health officials are also investigating 27 other cases with currently no clear reason for infection, the CDC says.

The CDC's data, released Tuesday, was updated at 4 p.m. Monday night.

Separately, the CDC said it's stopped reporting "persons under investigation" or PUIs. It's also not going to report case counts over the weekends. "Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC's numbers are not representative all of testing being done nationwide," the CDC said.