European stocks signal higher open on stimulus hopes

European stocks are pointing to a higher open on Tuesday as investors continue to hope that global central banks will introduce monetary policy measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 75 points higher at 6,725, the German DAX is seen 173 points higher at 12,035, France's CAC index is seen 73 points higher and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen rallying 210 points at 21,958, according to IG.

Global markets have rebounded on hopes that central banks will coordinate some kind of monetary policy response to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus. Global financial ministers and central bankers will hold a conference call on Tuesday to coordinate their response to the outbreak.

The teleconference call will be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, CNBC's Steve Liesman reported. Representatives of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations will attend the call.

The G-7 is expected to issue a statement on Tuesday or Wednesday, reported Reuters. However, a G-7 official with direct knowledge of the deliberations told the news agency that for now the draft statement does not specifically call for new government spending or coordinated interest rate cuts by central banks.

New cases of the virus continue to decline in China, where the outbreak of the flu-like illness began. But cases are rising elsewhere with South Korea, Iran and Italy the worst hit countries outside China.

In other news, Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in Israel's third general election in less than 12 months, but has still fallen short of a parliamentary majority, exit polls show. On the basis of initial projections by Israel's three main television channels, Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party, claimed victory in Monday's vote over his main challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White, Reuters reported.

On the corporate front, Travis Perkins releases earnings Tuesday and euro zone unemployment figures for January are published.