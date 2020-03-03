Hudson's Bay CEO Helena Foulkes reportedly on the way out as retailer prepares to go private

Helena Foulkes attends the 2018 National Retail Federation Gala at Pier 60 on January 14, 2018 in New York City.

Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company is reportedly about to lose its CEO, as the high-end department store operator prepares to go private.

Hudson's Bay Co. Chief Executive Helena Foulkes is leaving the company in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday morning, based on conversations with people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Hudson's Bay shareholders last week reached a deal, approving a transaction with an investor group that includes Hudson's Bay executive chairman Richard Baker, to take the company private.

The company has struggled as traffic at department store chains has fallen, with more consumers shopping online or buying directly from brands. Foulkes, who joined Hudson's Bay in 2018 after her stint at CVS, had focused the business on trying to improve sales at Saks and Hudson's Bay, which is based in Canada. She spearheaded Hudson's Bay sale of Lord & Taylor, Gilt and other European operations.

Baker has said publicly it would be easier to fix Hudson's Bay's challenges out of public purview.

It is not immediately clear who will be replacing Foulkes.

