Israel's Netanyahu may win the battle, but has a 'very long war' for his political survival: Stratfor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading the pack, following the country's third election in less than a year, but his political survival is not guaranteed, an analyst said Tuesday.

According to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, Netanyahu's Likud party has won 36 seats, with 90% of the votes counted. That puts him narrowly ahead of his main rival, Benny Gantz, but it may not be enough for him and his allies to secure a parliamentary majority.

"If they don't by tomorrow, we're moving back into a territory where we may see a fourth election on the horizon," said Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor.

This election was called after two previous polls left Israel in a political deadlock with no majority in parliament.

"But even if they do, they push over to a 61-vote majority ... the corruption trial doesn't go away," Bohl told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." Netanyahu is set to appear in court to face corruption charges on Mar. 17.

Bohl said the Israeli leader is likely to prioritize "immunity legislation" for himself, but that may not get past lawmakers.

"It's a very open question about whether or not that legislation would survive a narrow, somewhat fractured coalition," he said, noting that it has "ambitious" insiders who might like to replace Netanyahu.

"So, even as he may win the day and win the battle, there's still a very long war for his own political survival, and the outcome is not guaranteed," he added.