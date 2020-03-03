New York's plastic bag ban is a lesson in how consumers treat money

New York's new ban on plastic bags is, on its face, an effort to reduce consumer waste. It likely also offers an important lesson on consumer psychology and how we think about money.

As of Sunday, most businesses in the state can no longer offer single-use plastic bags to consumers. Several cities and counties, such as New York City, are also imposing a 5-cent fee for each paper bag a consumer chooses to use.

A similar rule in Los Angeles (which imposed a 10-cent fee) led to a 94% reduction in single-use bag consumption, according to a New York task force report. In Washington, D.C., a 5-cent fee on both paper and plastic bags caused a 50% reduction. Internationally, bag fees have resulted in reductions ranging from 50% to 90%, according to the report.

How can a seemingly trivial fee change consumer behavior so dramatically?

For one, people really like "free" things — so much, in fact, that they tend to overconsume them.

Think about a buffet. Folks tend to overeat because each additional plate is "free."

And when something is no longer free, consumer reactions are strong. In the case of paper bags, New Yorkers likely will use them less frequently.