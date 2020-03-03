Nordstrom shares dive on earnings miss, Erik Nordstrom to become sole CEO

Rolls of gift paper hang on display at a Nordstrom Local concept store in New York, Sept. 5, 2019.

Nordstrom shares tumbled Tuesday after the retailer announced it is changing its leadership structure, appointing Erik Nordstrom as sole CEO and retiring its co-presidency.

It announced the changes as it reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' estimates.

Nordstrom also said it will be minimizing the maximum size of its board of directors, to 10 people from 11.

Its shares initially cratered more than 10% in after-hours trading following the release. The stock was recently down about 8%.

Here's how Nordstrom during its fiscal fourth quarter did compared with what analysts were expecting, based on data pulled from Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.42, adjusted, vs. $1.47 expected

Revenue: $4.54 billion vs. $4.56 billion expected

Nordstrom's results fall on the heels of Kohl's reporting fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning that topped analysts' estimates. But Kohl's still cited weakness in its women's apparel business. Macy's and J.C. Penney have likewise been struggling to grow apparel sales.

Nordstrom shares have fallen about 28% over the past 12 months. The company has a market cap of about $5.3 billion.

Read the full earnings press release here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.