Target will report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell

Melissa Repko
Key Points
  • Target said in mid-January that its holiday season fell short of expectations, with weak sales of toys, electronics and home goods.
  • Its shares have risen in value, even as other retailers have shuttered stores and struggled with e-commerce.
  • The Minneapolis-based company canceled its in-person investor meeting in New York City due to the coronavirus.
A Target store in Culver City, California.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

Target is set to to report its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings Tuesday before the bell.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share, adjusted: $1.66
  • Revenue: $23.50 billion
  • Same-store sales growth: 1.5%

Target surprised Wall Street in January when it disclosed holiday sales were hurt by with weak sales of toys, electronics and home goods.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has posted sales gains and e-commerce growth, as many other retailers have shuttered stores. It's also launched thriving apparel brands and added to its private label offerings, including a new activewear line called All in Motion and a luggage line called Open Story.

Target had planned to hold an analyst and investor meeting in New York City on Tuesday morning. It canceled the in-person meeting, citing "the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus." Instead, the company said it would have a webcast.

Target's shares have gained nearly 50% over the past 12 months, bringing its market value to $55.3 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.