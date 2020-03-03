Target will report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell

Target is set to to report its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings Tuesday before the bell.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share, adjusted: $1.66

Revenue: $23.50 billion

Same-store sales growth: 1.5%

Target surprised Wall Street in January when it disclosed holiday sales were hurt by with weak sales of toys, electronics and home goods.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has posted sales gains and e-commerce growth, as many other retailers have shuttered stores. It's also launched thriving apparel brands and added to its private label offerings, including a new activewear line called All in Motion and a luggage line called Open Story.

Target had planned to hold an analyst and investor meeting in New York City on Tuesday morning. It canceled the in-person meeting, citing "the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus." Instead, the company said it would have a webcast.

Target's shares have gained nearly 50% over the past 12 months, bringing its market value to $55.3 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.