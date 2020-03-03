Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, UPS, Uber, Disney & more

Deutsche Bank said UPS was one of the most compelling names in its coverage and said the company had significant upside.

"We also note that the spread between UPS's dividend yield and 10yr treasury yield has never been wider at 330bps (vs. 90bps spread average since 2015). At the risk of stating the obvious, we don't know how coronavirus will evolve; but we do know that periods of difficulty and challenge can create dislocations and long-term opportunity. In this context we view UPS as one of the most compelling ideas in our coverage following the recent correction and forecast significant upside as focus eventually moves from transitory headwinds to structural earnings power, with above-mentioned dividend yield providing strong support for equity value."