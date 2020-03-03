For the first time, UN panel directly accuses Russia of war crimes in Syria

This picture taken on on March 2, 2020 shows an aerial view of the village of Balyun in the southern part of Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

A United Nations (U.N.) panel investigating the conflict in Syria has, for the first time, accused Russia of direct involvement in war crimes for the "indiscriminate" bombing of civilian areas.

The U.N. report from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, published Monday, covered the period between July 11, 2019 and January 10, 2020, with a focus on attacks by "pro-government forces" on civilian targets. It warned that people in the country continue to face "unprecedented levels of suffering and pain" after nearly nine years of conflict.

The report cited two specific incidents in which it found evidence of the Russian military bombing civilian areas. The U.N. has previously indicated that Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Syria, but this report was the first time it had accused Moscow explicitly.

The first attack consisted of a series of airstrikes between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. local time in the densely populated city of Ma'arrat al-Nu'man on July 22, 2019. The strikes killed 43 people, including three girls and one boy. At least 109 people were injured, including 18 children.

The report describes the incident as a "double tap" attack, with a second bombing wave hitting the same area within minutes of the first. The airstrikes killed scores of civilians as rescuers rushed to help.

The second attack cited in the report took place between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. local time just outside Hass, a town approximately 45 kilometers from Syria, on August 16, 2019. The airstrikes killed 20 people, including 8 women — one of whom was pregnant — and six children. At least 40 others were injured.