Trump and Johnson line up post-Brexit trade talks: Here's what both sides want

The U.S. and the U.K. are starting trade talks later this month amid skepticism that any deal won't bring the massive economic boon that is being predicted.
The agreement could increase U.K. growth by 0.16% by the year 2035 in a best-case scenario — about $3.4 billion ($4.35 billion) — according to a report published by the U.K.'s international trade department. The same document also estimated that the deal could grow the U.S. economy by between 0.03% and 0.05% over the same 15-year period.
Ahead of their upcoming talks, both countries have outlined their main objectives as they look to reach a final agreement by the end of the year.
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, these are some of the issues the White House will be looking to negotiate on:
The U.K. government has made it clear in its mandate that whatever it negotiates with the United states it will not lead to more expensive medicines for its National Health Service (NHS). Apart from that, it also said that it wants:
The location of their negotiating rounds will alternate between the U.K. and the U.S.