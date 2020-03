Your first trade for Tuesday, March 3

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Twitter.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Crowdstrike.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alibaba.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Delta Airlines.

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, ACB, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BTI, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CNBS, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DVYE, EA, EBR, EDC, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF, GTII, GWPH, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KERN, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPX, MRMD, NEPT, NKE, NRTH, OGI, OGZPY, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PKI, RIV, SBUX, SNDL, SQ, SSPKU, STZ, T, TCEHY, TER, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VEON, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WAB, WB, WMD, X, XLY, YCBD, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim has outside advisory or consulting relationships with Amplify ETFs, JWAM, Kushco, Heaven, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Volt Server. Brian Kelly is Long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Sold Oil, GLD, Short US 10 Year Notes. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, BABA, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, STNG, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI, YUMC. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN, BABA, BAC, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, C, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, MA, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.