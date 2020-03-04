Alibaba's payment affiliate buys a stake in Swedish fintech start-up Klarna

Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has invested in Swedish financial technology start-up Klarna as part of a global partnership between the two firms.

Klarna said Wednesday that Ant Financial had bought a minority stake in the firm for an undisclosed amount. The company is known for its "buy now, pay later" scheme that offers shoppers interest-free financing over monthly instalments.

"For too long consumers have had to endure non-intuitive, boring and overly complex services when shopping both online and offline," Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in a statement.

Ant Financial's mobile wallet subsidiary, Alipay, had already been working with Klarna, using its payment platform for Alibaba-owned AliExpress to offer financing to the e-commerce website's users. Klarna has been a fully regulated bank since 2017, when it obtained a license from Swedish regulators.

According to Klarna, the partnership with Ant Financial will "deepen ongoing collaborations" with Alipay. The company said U.K. investment bank Numis acted as financial advisor to Klarna for the deal.