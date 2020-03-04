Stocks in Asia set to slip as Wall Street tumbles despite Fed rate cut; Australia GDP release ahead

Stocks in Asia were set to open lower on Wednesday following a tumble overnight on Wall Street despite the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing an emergency rate cut. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,855 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,082.73. Meanwhile, stocks in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 1%. Investors will await the release of Australia's GDP for the fourth quarter, expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 785.91 points lower at 25,917.41. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% to end its trading day at 3,003.37 while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 3% to close at 8,684.09. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time ever, while gold prices jumped 2.9% to settle at $1,6440.40 per ounce. The 10-year yield was last at 0.999% while spot gold traded at $1,646.31 per ounce. The moves came following a surprise decision by the Fed to cut rates by half a percentage point two weeks ahead of its scheduled meeting, the "evolving risks to economic activity" posed by the coronavirus. It was the central bank's first such emergency action coming in between scheduled meetings since the financial crisis.

Central bank rate cuts won't fix fear of catching the virus. Joseph Capurso Senior currency strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia