House lawmakers close to introducing a bill to increase FAA oversight after Boeing 737 Max crashes

An employee works near a Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. December 16, 2019.

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers are planning to introduce this month a bill that aims to increase the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of aircraft, a measure that stems from criticism that regulators gave too much power to Boeing when they approved the planemaker's 737 Max three years ago.

The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide for nearly a year after two crashes — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019 — killed all 346 people aboard.

Boeing has faced numerous investigations into the plane's development, including a criminal probe and another by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, whose chairman, Rep. Peter DeFazio, is introducing the bill with Rep. Rick Larsen, who heads the committee's aviation subcommittee.

"We are close to proposing legislation but we are not waiting to finish all of our investigation and interviews," DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, said in an interview on Wednesday.

The committee is still seeking to interview more Boeing employees and "a lot" of communications from the FAA, DeFazio said. Boeing and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emails and other messages released by Boeing and lawmakers have revealed employees at the manufacturer boasting about convincing regulators to accept less pilot training and ridiculing the aircraft.

In messages from April 2017, one Boeing employee told another: "This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys."

Others showed employees concerned about training. For example, a Boeing employee asked a colleague in a February 2018 message: "Would you put your family on a MAX simulator-trained aircraft? I wouldn't." His co-worker replied: "No." In the same exchange, one of the employees says: "Our arrogance is our demise."