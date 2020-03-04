Emergency rate cuts are leaving currency experts bullish on the euro

The euro is expected to strengthen against the U.S. dollar in the coming months, regardless of whether the European Central Bank (ECB) announces further stimulus measures.

The pair traded at roughly $1.115 on Wednesday. The euro was nearing a two-month high against the greenback, while the U.S. dollar lost some ground as currency traders weighed the latest move from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The central bank announced a surprise rate cut of 50 basis points on Tuesday morning to help contain the economic impact of the coronavirus.

"That the ECB has far less room than the Fed to lower the short-term policy rate is obvious. U.S. short term rates therefore look to converge on those in Europe, which we think is enough to briefly push EUR/USD to 1.15 in the second quarter," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany said in a note Tuesday.

Market players have priced in a higher chance that the ECB will also cut rates next week, but its main interest rates are at a lower level compared to those in the U.S. The ECB's deposit rate — which is the interest that the central bank provides to financial institutions that deposit cash at the ECB — stands at -0.5. Following Tuesday's decision, the Fed's benchmark funds rate sits now between 1%-1.25%.

The Fed has tried to normalize policy at different times since the global financial crisis. Overall, the U.S. economy has managed to recover from the crisis at a much faster rate compared to the euro zone. As a result, the ECB has struggled to normalize, having stopped its massive bond-buying program in late 2018, only to then restart it less than a year later.