Joe Biden apparent winner of Maine's Democratic presidential primary

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the apparent winner of Maine's primary, according to NBC News.

This victory comes after winning nine of the 14 other states that participated in the Super Tuesday contests. Biden's surprise success on the night has put him in the lead in delegates ahead of rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Maine in 2016.

Maine has 24 delegates up for grabs. Biden had muscled his way past Sanders with a strong showing Super Tuesday, particularly in southern states and a few surprising northern states such as Massachusetts.

The primary was tough to forecast. There was little polling done of the state's Democratic voters in the run-up to Super Tuesday. According to Real Clear Politics, the last poll of note in Maine, from October, had Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the lead ahead of Biden and Sanders.

Maine was one of the earliest states to see its polls close Tuesday, at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden secured the endorsement of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday after a poor Super Tuesday showing. Biden also received key endorsements from other rivals who dropped out, including former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas.

Bloomberg, who upon dropping out said that his goal is to take down President Donald Trump, is expected to steer his financial resources toward helping Biden secure the nomination.

Biden is polling just ahead of Sanders, with 27.5% compared to Sanders' 26% of support, according to the latest Real Clear Politics polling average. Sanders has been the front-runner in recent weeks until Biden overtook the spot.