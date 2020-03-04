Los Angeles-area officials declare emergency after confirming six new coronavirus cases over 48 hours

People buy water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.

Los Angeles-area officials declared an emergency, saying they've discovered six new COVID-19 cases in the county over the last 48 hours.

"I have just signed a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency. I want to reiterate that this is not a response rooted in panic," Kathryn Barger, chairwoman of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said at a press conference.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti joined county health officials and supervisors, along with the City of Long Beach health officer, at the news conference.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said the county declared the emergency "to allow us to further draw down resources from both the federal and state level of government."

Solis warned about misinformation about the coronavirus, saying, "it's cultivating fear and is leading to racial profiling. "The last thing we want is more fear in our community," she said at the press conference. "Fear will not drive our responses to save lives."

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County of Los Angeles Public Health department, said the county needs to prepare for more cases, adding all six new cases are linked to "an assumed known exposure." The department is increasing its capacity for testing and additional test kits are on the way, Ferrer added.

"We will ensure that people who test positive for the novel coronavirus and their close contacts are quickly identified and closely monitories and supported while they are in isolation and/or quarantined," she said.

