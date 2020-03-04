Here are Wednesday's analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Morgan Stanley, Target, Beyond Meat & more

Citi upgraded the investment bank after the recent sell-off in shares and called the company a "high quality franchise."

"As we note in our industry note also published today, we believe the recent 15% pullback in the bank stocks since Feb 20 is warranted given our view that the business models for many banks are likely to be impaired from prolonged low rates. MS is down a similar amount to other regionals, yet we believe the impact to longer term returns is slightly less than 100bp vs 200bp or more at other banks which are more dependent on low cost deposits."

