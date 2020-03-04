Here are Wednesday's analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Morgan Stanley, Target, Beyond Meat & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Citi upgraded the investment bank after the recent sell-off in shares and called the company a "high quality franchise."
"As we note in our industry note also published today, we believe the recent 15% pullback in the bank stocks since Feb 20 is warranted given our view that the business models for many banks are likely to be impaired from prolonged low rates. MS is down a similar amount to other regionals, yet we believe the impact to longer term returns is slightly less than 100bp vs 200bp or more at other banks which are more dependent on low cost deposits."
Wells Fargo said it is bullish on Chipotle as the company expands its "Chipotlane" drive-throughs.
"We believe Chipotlane stores are set to accelerate the company's move back toward all-time high store-level sales, margins and returns, which we do not believe is appreciated by the market. Based on our work, we see Chipotlane stores as carrying higher volumes, margins and returns than a traditional format store. When coupled with a multitude of SSS drivers (including new products, loyalty, growing marketing and operational initiatives – all discussed in the body of the note), we have greater confidence in company reaching new highs for system average unit volumes and regaining (if not besting) historical highs for store-level margins which should culminate in earnings exceeding our prior expectations over the next several years."