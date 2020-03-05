Asia stocks set to rise following Dow's big gains overnight; IMF announces $50 billion package to fight coronavirus

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 jumped more than 1.5%. Australia's January trade data is expected to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,395 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,400. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,100.06.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also announced a $50 billion aid package on Wednesday to combat the impact of the coronavirus. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC the money is available "immediately" and is for low-income and emerging market countries.

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,000 points overnight stateside.

Investors will continue to monitor for developments on the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread worldwide, with more than 90,000 confirmed cases globally.

The IMF's Georgieva told CNBC on Wednesday that the organization would like to see the money from its aid package used first to bolster health care systems and then for targeted fiscal stimulus programs and to boost liquidity.

The moves by the IMF came amid a series of rate cuts from central banks this week, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow skyrocketed 1,173.45 points higher to close at 27,090.86 — its second-highest point gain ever, and the second time in three days that the 30-stock average swung 1,000 points or higher. The S&P 500 jumped 4.2% to finish at 3,130.12, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.8% to close at 9,018.09.

The strong rally on Wednesday lifted the three major averages stateside out of correction territory, leaving them now less than 10% down from their 52-week highs.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.372 after seeing earlier highs around 97.6.

The Japanese yen changed hands at 107.51 per dollar after seeing lows above 108 earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6618 after its rise from levels below $0.655 this week.

What's on tap for Thursday:

Australia: Trade data for January at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.