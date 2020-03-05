'Bond King' Gundlach says Fed panicked and short-term rates are 'headed toward zero'

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

"Bond King" and DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Thursday that he believes the Federal Reserve panicked in cutting interest rates earlier this week and that short-term U.S. rates are headed for zero.

"If we look at history, once the Fed does a panic, inter-meeting rate cut, particular when it's 50 basis points ... they typically cut pretty quickly again," Gundlach said. "So I'm in the camp that the Fed is going to cut rates again, perhaps even in two weeks."

"We will see short rates headed toward zero."

Gundlach added:

"When I say panicked, it doesn't mean it's not justified. Sometimes panic is justified," he added. "Business activity is likely to contract ... I received multiple emails today of clients that were planning on visits to DoubleLine saying they're canceling them."

