'Serious' differences between the UK and the EU in post-Brexit talks, top official says

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 05: European Union Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a conference after the first round of UK-EU negotiations in Brussels, Belgium on March 05, 2020.

There are "serious" divergences between the U.K. and the EU regarding the new trade deal that is due to be implemented by the end of the year, the European Union's chief negotiator said Thursday.

Officials from Brussels and Westminster had their first post-Brexit discussions this week in the Belgian capital. Their aim is to establish a new commercial relationship as well as new security agreements before the end of 2020. However, after four days of talks, they still seem far apart on what they want their new relationship to look like.

"To be completely frank with you … there are many divergences and they are very serious divergences, which is probably quite natural after a first round of negotiations," Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit chief, told reporters.

The differences revolve around competition rules, fisheries and future oversight of the U.K.-EU relationship, Barnier explained. However, Barnier also told reporters that a trade deal is still possible, but only if there is mutual respect and no reneging on previous commitments.

A spokesperson for the British government later confirmed the significant differences between the two sides, according to Reuters, adding that the talks were going to be tough but had begun with a constructive tone.