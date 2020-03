New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo briefing on updates on spread of covid-19 in New York State at NYPA White Plains Office.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York doubled overnight to 22 across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Eight of the new cases are connected to a lawyer from Westchester, who was the second confirmed case in the state. Two of the new cases are in New York City and one is in Long Island, he said.

"The number will continue to go up," Cuomo told reporters at a news briefing. "It must because we are continuing to test."

