'No guarantee' that Saudi Arabia will get what it wants at the OPEC meeting, expert says

If Saudi Arabia wants OPEC and its allies to agree to lower oil output, it will likely have to do "a lot of the heavy-lifting," one oil watcher has told CNBC.

OPEC is weighing possible production cuts at its meeting in Vienna on Thursday and Friday. Prices have struggled following the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, which caused demand for crude to fall.

OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is pushing for a big cut, but non-OPEC leader Russia doesn't appear to be supporting this effort.

Even within OPEC, without its allies, Saudi Arabia may not be able to get what it wants, according to Herman Wang, S&P Global Platts' Middle East and OPEC managing editor.

"There's no guarantee that they're going to be able to get a deal," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" Thursday.

"There are some members that are yet to be convinced," he said. "Likely, if Saudi Arabia wants a deal, they're going to have to do a lot of the heavy-lifting themselves."