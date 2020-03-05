Social Security scams are on the rise. Here's what you need to know to stop them

If your phone rings and someone says it's the Social Security Administration, it probably isn't.

By now, you may have received one of those calls, or know someone who has.

And because these scams, which try to dupe unsuspecting individuals into coughing up money are becoming more prevalent, the government is taking action.

The agency has dubbed Thursday, March 5, as "Slam the Scam Day," in a campaign to raise public awareness.

That's as individuals reported losing almost $153 million to government imposter schemes in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Of that, more than $37 million was attributed to Social Security scams.

The Social Security Administration last summer started a new hotline to report scams. Meanwhile, the Department Of Justice has filed civil actions against telecom companies that have knowingly passed along phony calls.

Yet those efforts aren't enough to keep up with the pace of bad actors. Text messages that use the same language as the scam robo-calls, as well as emails with documents that look legitimate, are now popping up.

"Despite all of our efforts, people will continue to fall victim to government imposters," said Gail Ennis, inspector general at the Social Security Administration. "As we take one scammer down, another will pop up in their place.

"They will find other ways to reach people and devise new techniques to deceive them."

There are certain hallmarks that can tip you off that the phone call is fraudulent.