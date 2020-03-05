Southeastern Grocers CEO says hurricanes have prepared the company for coronavirus

Southeastern Grocers CEO Anthony Hucker told CNBC on Thursday that his company's experiences dealing with hurricanes are paying off during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Unfortunately, we live in the footprint where there's a lot of natural disasters," Hucker said on "The Exchange." "The supply chain is very, very robust, and we're well-practiced in the muscle of disaster relief," he added.

Of the five states in which Southeastern Grocers has locations — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi — just two have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning. There are four cases in Florida and two in Georgia, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A significant portion of the country's at least 177 cases are concentrated in Washington and California.

One similarity between hurricanes and the coronavirus is preparation time, Hucker said. There is typically a three-to-five day period to prepare for a hurricane, whereas the company projects a "five-to-seven day lag" with the coronavirus, he said.

"We're used to watching the algorithms, and when products are pulled at a faster rate, we can change those fields from our computer-generated ordering system to make sure that we're serving our customers," said Hucker, whose Jacksonville-based company is the parent of Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie.