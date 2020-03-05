Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: American Outdoor Brands, H&R Block, Okta and more

A visitor holding a revolver by US manufacturer Smith & Wesson (S&W) at the IWA OutdoorClassics trade show for hunting, shooting sports, equipment for outdoor activities and for civilian and official security applications.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

American Outdoor Brands — The gun manufacturer's stock plunged 23% in extended trading after the company missed estimates on both earnings and revenue for the third quarter. American Outdoor Brands reported earnings of 13 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $166.7 million, while analysts expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $187.3 million, according to Refinitiv.

H&R Block — The tax preparation company's stock dipped 7% in extended trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. H&R Block said it had a loss of 59 cents per share excluding some items, while analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 55 cents per share. The company said in a statement that it normally reports a loss in the third quarter "due to the seasonality of the tax business." H&R Block did, however, beat analysts' estimates on revenue. The company reported revenue of $519 million, which was higher than analysts' estimates of $485.6 million, according to FactSet. "We're pleased with our strong revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer, in a statement. "While we have realized some one-time expense increases, we still expect to deliver on our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year."

Okta — The identity management company's stock rose 3% in extended trading after beating analysts' estimates on fourth-quarter earnings. Okta reported revenue of $167.3 million, while analysts polled by FactSet expected $156.6 million. The company also reported a narrower loss than expected. Okta reported a loss of 1 cent per share excluding some items, while analysts anticipated a loss of 5 cents per share. The company offered mixed guidance for the first quarter, expecting a loss of 24 to 23 cents excluding some items, while analysts polled by FactSet estimated a loss of 14 cents. However, the company expects revenue of $171 million to $173 million for the first quarter, while analysts estimated $166.4 million, according to FactSet.

Gap Inc — Shares of the clothing retailer dropped 2% in extended trading after the company named Sonia Syngal as its new CEO. Syngal has been CEO of Gap's Old Navy business since 2016. "It's an honor to build on this company's rich heritage and lead our nearly 130,000 employees in transforming our business and operations to successfully compete in the future," Syngal said in a statement. Gap also named current board member and former Wal-Mart International CEO Bobby Martin as executive chairman and announced two new additions to the board.

Costco — The retail giant's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company posted a double beat on both earnings and revenue in the second quarter. Costco reported earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $39.07 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $2.06 on revenue of $38.24 billion. In the fourth week of February, which fell outside of Costco's second quarter, the company noted that sales "benefited from an uptick in consumer demand" that it attributed to the coronavirus.