Wall Street wants more than Fed rate cuts to deal with the coronavirus scare

Between Congress's fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve's easing, Wall Street sentiment is clear: Government spending is way more important in trying to combat the virus and, in turn, calm investors. The emergency 50 basis point Fed cut, while perhaps a reassuring signal the central bank is willing to act with speed to support the economy, isn't able to correct big supply shocks caused by the virus, said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. "The Fed's stimulus doesn't fix broken supply chains or persuade people who are worried about being exposed to the virus to leave their homes and spend," Sheets wrote in an email to CNBC. "But it should provide a safety net of sorts by helping ensure that financial conditions remain supportive, lifting sentiment more generally, and helping to ensure that there is ample liquidity in the system." "Bottom line is that the Fed's action is helpful, but it's not a panacea," he added.

Instead, Sheets said the federal government's $8.3 billion fiscal package, announced Wednesday, can better show that lawmakers are taking the virus's spread seriously and are willing to underwrite tangible efforts to curb its impact like vaccine research or purchasing medical masks and other equipment. That may be what motivated the CEO of one of the globe's largest investment firms to tell CNBC's Scott Wapner on Tuesday that the Fed moved too early in its cuts and that investors had been hoping for more in the way of fiscal policy. U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to the emergency funding package to address the spread of the deadly coronavirus as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 129 cases had been identified in the U.S. The congressional spending proposal is more than three times the $2.5 billion President Donald Trump proposed last week. More palpable and immediately impactful than lower interest rates, fiscal stimulus could have an impact on real economic outcomes: A quicker return to work for employees, better preventative measures for the public and, ultimately, a shorter wait for a vaccine.

Supply-side issue

"If this spending meets its objectives of protecting the public and limiting the spread of the virus, it could yield economic (and humanitarian) returns literally hundreds of times over," PGIM's Sheets added. "The Fed's move is helpful and supportive. But spending the resources necessary to fight the virus and protect the public is absolutely critical." But Sheets' comments also speak to a broader concern with the current state of U.S. monetary policy. Though the Fed, in theory, will make it easier for corporations to borrow money and perhaps buoy risk appetite at the margin, cash was already readily available when it cut rates on Tuesday. The issue here is that adjustments to interest rates affect the demand side of the economy: That is, how easy it is for businesses and, ultimately, consumers to borrow money. The coronavirus scare, in contrast, has had a far larger impact on the supply side of the economy, as firms around the globe fret over whether China will be able to export its goods out from beyond its shores. Alternatively, the Fed may be more worried about keeping near-term Treasury yields well below their long-term peers and maintaining the usual, upward shape of the yield curve. A yield curve is a plot of interest rates of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. "There's this growing narrative that the Fed expected the 50 bps cut to shock equities higher. This couldn't be further from the truth," wrote Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed-income research at Strategas Research Partners. "The Fed, under Powell, has been very clear that the only market that matters to them is the bond market, and they will do anything to keep inflation near target, including unexpected moves," Tzitzouris added. "The Powell Fed has been open that it wants to keep the 2s/10s spread from inverting, because they view this as a hindrance to monetary policy transmission."

Watching the curve