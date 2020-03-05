Your first trade for Thursday, March 5

The "Fast Money" traders share their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Home Depot.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Snap.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of JetBlue.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Occidental Petroleum.

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, ACB, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BTI, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CNBS, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DVYE, EA, EBR, EDC, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF, GTII, GWPH, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KERN, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPX, MRMD, NEPT, NKE, NRTH, OGI, OGZPY, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PKI, RIV, SBUX, SNDL, SQ, SSPKU, STZ, T, TCEHY, TER, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VEON, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WAB, WB, WMD, X, XLY, YCBD, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim has outside advisory or consulting relationships with Amplify ETFs, JWAM, Kushco, Heaven, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Volt Server. Steve Grasso is long AAPL, ACB, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, MSFT, OLN, PFE, SAVE, SHAK, SNAP, T, TSE, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long AVYA, CG, CCJ, CPB, CUBA, DAL, ET, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NCR, NEM, NUAN, NYCB, OPCH, OXY, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SPCE, T, TAP, TSE, UBER, VIAC, VST, WAB, WDR, WRK. Dan is long GM long Feb / June call spread. Long JBLU June Call spread. MRK May calls. Long SPY March put spread. Long QQQ April put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.