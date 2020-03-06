Asia stocks set to drop in week of market gyrations

Stocks in Asia were set to drop at the open as volatility continues to grip the markets amid investor concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,795 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,790. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,329.12.

Stocks in Australia fell in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 dropping about 1.5% as the sectors largely declined. Australia retail sales data for January are set to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.

Shares of airlines in the region will be watched on Friday, after and American Airlines saw their stocks plummet more than 13% each overnight. The International Air Transport Association, an industry trade group, forecast on Thursday that airlines could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year — the most since the financial crisis — if the coronavirus continues to spread.

More than 97,800 people globally have been infected by the virus so far, while at least 3,300 lives have been taken worldwide, according to date compiled by John Hopkins University.