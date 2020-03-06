Wall Street braces for more market volatility as wild swings become the 'new normal' amid coronavirus

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 28, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

The S&P 500 has never behaved like this, but Wall Street strategists say get used to it.

Investors just witnessed the equity benchmark swinging up or down 2% for five days straight in the face of a coronavirus panic.

In the index's history dating back to 1927, this is the first time the S&P 500 had a week of alternating gains and losses of more than 2% from Monday through Thursday, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Daily swings like this over a two-week period were only seen at the peak of the financial crisis and in 2011 when U.S. sovereign debt got its first-ever downgrade, the firm said.

"The message to all investors is that they should expect this volatility to continue. This should be considered the new normal going forward," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped north of 1,000 points twice in the past week, only to erase the quadruple-digit gains in the subsequent sessions. The coronavirus outbreak kept investors on edge as global cases of the infections surpassed 100,000. It's also spreading rapidly in the U.S. California has declared a state of emergency, while the number of cases in New York reached 33.

"Uncertainty breeds greater market volatility," Keith Lerner, SunTrust's chief market strategist, said in a note. "Much is still unknown about how severe and widespread the coronavirus will become. From a market perspective, what we are seeing is uncomfortable but somewhat typical after shock periods."