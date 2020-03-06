Owners of Houston Rockets and Florida Panthers opposed to games with no fans if coronavirus worsens

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Friday the idea of playing games without fans in attendance is "never gonna work," as fears of the coronavirus outbreak continues to plague markets worldwide.

"I don't think you ever want to play games in front of no audiences," Fertitta said, adding he would instead prefer to suspend play for a week. "But you don't want to play games with no fans."

Appearing on CNBC's "Power Lunch," Fertitta commented on the coronavirus, urging fans to remain calm and not panic. Fertitta approved of attendance at Thursday's night's Rockets contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, which the National Basketball Association reported as a sellout at 18,055 tickets sold.

He added the game was a "lower no-show" for fans than usual "which I like to see because we're not panicking, and we shouldn't," Fertitta said.

Several sporting events have been canceled or altered due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA delayed the start of the Basketball Africa League, which was scheduled to begin next week.

And though the NCAA announced its Division III men's tournament at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore will be played without spectators, the organization's coronavirus advisory panel said it doesn't recommend "cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States."

Hence, as of now, the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be played as scheduled.

"We've got to go on about our lives," Fertitta said when discussing the coronavirus.