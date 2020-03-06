Op-Ed: Why Congress should approve a $1 trillion package to boost the economy

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The Trump Administration and Congress should come together to pass an immediate $1 trillion conditional emergency stimulus to combat the coronavirus. Why $1 trillion? Because it's a number likely big enough to instill confidence in the public and in markets, showing government stands ready to put a floor under the economy. At 5% of a year's GDP it's several times greater than the worst possible losses estimated by the most pessimistic economists. The money could be used to extend unemployment insurance benefits, provide a back-up to small business that could experience severe disruption from the virus and provide extra funds throughout the health care system, to pay for additional testing and hospital visits for the uninsured, overtime for health care workers and buttress overextended hospitals, especially in rural areas.

It could provide additional pay to workers who stay at home, either because they are quarantined or sick. Some have also suggested payroll tax cuts to encourage employers to keep workers employed and put more money in people's pockets. And, yes, it could also be used to pay for badly needed infrastructure in this country. Why should some of it be conditional? Because it's not entirely clear that such a large amount will be needed. The money would be available should the US economy experience widespread shutdowns, losses and bankruptcies. My preference is always to allow the market and private sector to operate on its own, when it can. But the right way to think about this is the same way we view hurricanes or other natural disasters, except on a national scale: temporary assistance to help people get back on their feet. (For the record, I oppose some of the aid that encourages rebuilding in predictable and perennial flood zones, that is, aid that encourages moral hazard.)

The timing is right