Think running 26.2 miles is tough? These runners are going 62 miles

The number of extreme trail runners is on the rise, particularly in Asia.

CNBC attended HK100, an annual race in Hong Kong, where participants from around the world gather to run 100 kilometers, slightly more than 62 miles.

If that sounds like a lot, it is. Even the fastest runners took around 12 hours to complete the course, with the cut-off time being 30 hours.

John Ellis, an investment manager based in Hong Kong, has formed an obsession with ultramarathons, running in 17 races in the past year alone. He said that's amounted to running more than 870 miles just in competitions – which is greater than the distance between New York and Chicago.

"You get this sense of euphoria. I love the challenge. You're one with nature," he said. "It just grounds me and centers me. It's my meditation."

He's so obsessed with the sport, he even co-founded, T8, a Hong Kong start-up which makes running gear for long races like ultramarathons. One of its products, for instance, is a pair of shorts with an integrated running band for storing necessities like a phone and keys.