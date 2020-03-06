These 'yield, growth & more' plays should be big winners, BTIG says

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

With interest rates at historic lows and the 10-year Treasury yield under 1%, BTIG has compiled a list of S&P 500 stocks it thinks could serve well as reliable yield and growth plays in the year ahead.

The stocks, which range from tech to energy, are all characterized by healthy dividends, modest valuations and a compelling comparison between their prices and fundamental profit and growth prospects.

"We present a list of S&P 500 stocks, 'Yield, Growth, and More', with Dividend yield >3%, 2020 estimated P/E between 11.3-16.4x (avoiding a value trap while staying below market multiple) and [a price/earnings to growth ratio] in the bottom 50% that could outperform as fear, as it inevitably always does, subsides," wrote BTIG Chief Equity Strategist Julian Emanuel.

"With yields at 1.15% versus long-run inflation at 1.6% (the Fed wants 2%) and the SPX dividend yield above 2%, stocks remain attractive in the long term," he added.

Here are a few of the stocks that BTIG thinks could make for solid yield and growth plays over 2020: