Florida says 2 residents have died from coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health announced late Friday that two residents have died in the coronavirus outbreak.

One person was a new presumptive positive case in Lee County, the department said. The other person was a previously announced presumptive positive case from Santa Rosa County.

A person is marked as a "presumptive positive" case when a state lab receives a positive test result without confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cases are the first known deaths in the state.

According to the state's health department, there have been 11 positive new coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday 9:57 p.m. ET. Of those, six were residents, five were repatriated and one was a non-resident.

The state said it has 88 test results pending, while another 100 have come back negative.

