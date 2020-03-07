Skip Navigation
Leader of Italy's co-ruling democratic party tests positive for coronavirus

Key Points
  • Nicola Zingaretti said in a Facebook message Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
  • Zingaretti is the leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party.
  • Italy has been the hardest hit country Europe by the epidemic, and is currently reporting more deaths per day form the virus than any other country in the world.

General Secretary of Democratic Party (PD) Nicola Zingaretti attends a press conference organized by the Democratic Party.
Antonio Masiello | Getty Images

The leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti said on Saturday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have coronavirus too", Zingaretti said in a video posted on Facebook, adding he was in self-isolation at home and that all the people he had been in contact with in the latest days were being contacted for checks. He said he was well.

Italy has been the hardest hit country Europe by the epidemic, with a total of 4,636 cases and 197 deaths on Friday, and is currently reporting more deaths per day form the virus than any other country in the world.

The government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theaters to stem infections.