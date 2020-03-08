Plummeting oil prices and mortgage rates could boost consumers rattled by coronavirus fears

A man buys water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.

As the deadly coronavirus spreads across the globe, oil prices are down 30% for the year and the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage has fallen to an 8-year low. It's positive news for consumers in the short term, even as some economists warn that the virus could tip the U.S economy into recession as the outbreak escalates.

The drop in mortgage rates and oil prices could boost consumer confidence, which rose less than expected in February just one day after the stock market had its worst day in two years amid virus concerns. A boost in consumer confidence, in turn, could ease those recession fears.

"The U.S. economy is 70% consumer driven," Again Capital's John Kilduff said. "A drop in gasoline prices acts like a tax cut, freeing up money to spend in other sectors of the economy, especially discretionary sectors, such as travel and leisure and dining."

The relentless pace of headlines related to the coronavirus, however, could ultimately act as a psychological break on any boost in confidence that low oil prices and mortgage rates might deliver to the consumer.

"The question is whether the fear factor attributable to the virus will overwhelm any positive impact from lower gasoline prices and lower mortgage rates," Yardeni Research's Edward Yardeni said.

"That's hard to answer, but it seems to me that fear is winning the tug of war currently as evidenced by the drop in stock prices and the panicky responses of governments, the media ... and the public," he added.